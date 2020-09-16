Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Breaking! Oscar Sudi to Remain in Custody for 7 Days

Avatar

By

Published

oscar
oscar

(KDRTV) – Embattled Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi will remain in custody for seven days until the hearing and determination of his bail application.

Appearing before Nakuru Magistrate Joseph Kalo in Nakuru on Wednesday, the prosecution said they needed more time to investigate some of the charges against the controversial lawmaker.

Sudi is facing five criminal charges; hate speech, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, possession of a firearm, and offensive conduct.

Sudi was arrested on Sunday after he presented himself to Langas Police Station in Eldoret. He was airlifted to the Nakuru Central Police station.

Police claim he made hate speech remarks towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta. The MP has maintained that his utterances were not offensive as he just said all mothers are equal.

Read Also: Uhuru’s Bodyguards Were Taking Supper at Oscar Sudi’s Home

Police also allege the MP resisted arrest when they raided his Kapseret Home on Friday evening. Police camped outside the homestead for more than 12 hours after being blocked from entering the homestead. When they finally gained entry, Sudi was nowhere to be seen.

Read Also: Did DP William Ruto Save Oscar Sudi From Arrest

The MP is believed to have escaped arrest with the help of three officers from the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU). Two PEU officers were arrested at the homestead while one is believed to have escaped with Sudi.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

sankok sankok

Politics

Outspoken MP Ditches Uhuru-Raila’s BBI Team And Publicly Joins Ruto’s Camp

(KDRTV) – It looks like we are starting to experience political realignments as the 2022 campaigns have kicked off regardless of the COVID-19 situation....

4 hours ago
MANYORA MANYORA

Politics

Political Analyst Harman Manyora’s Warning About Ruto That Is Causing Headache To The Deep State

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has been for the past few years a force to reckon with in the political circles. He is charismatic, articulate,...

22 hours ago
Nick R Nick R

News

How Ruto’s Son Made 175 Million from Kenya Meat Commission

(KDRTV) – A lot has been written about the recent transfer of the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) from the Ministry of Agriculture to the...

3 hours ago
ruto mad at uhuru ruto mad at uhuru

Politics

Ruto Allies To Commence “Messy” Revenge Against President Uhuru

(KDRTV)-Politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto had warned that they were equipping to launch an act of messy revenge against President Uhuru Kenyatta...

4 hours ago