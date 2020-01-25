Calll For Powerful PM Dominates BBI Rally In Mombasa

(KDRTV)- The call for a powerful Prime minister post dominates the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Mombasa at Mama Ngina Waterfront

The coastal region leaders have tendered their lists of recommendations in the ongoing BBI forum in the region

The recommendations were initiated by delegates who met at Wild Waters in Mombasa

The rally kicked off with a call for an expanded executive and a powerful Prime Minister post aided by two deputies

If the recommendations will be adopted the model of governance will include a president with a deputy with all positions of power being shared equally among regions

The proposition also called for creation to regions in coast: an upper region and lower region

The upper region should include Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties while the lower region should be composed of Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta counties

The regions with be regulated by a federal government which is critically calling for a second-tier of devolution

The model should include the president heading the national government, regional governors heading the regions and governors heading the counties.

The coastal recommendations also hailed the implementations of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report which points out at historical injustices.

They also recommended the implementation of the Ndugu report which id Kenya`s most authoritative document on land matters

Finally, the delegates also proposed the retrieval of the defunct industries including cotton, rice, cashew nuts industries as well as the creation of blue economy minister from the Coast region