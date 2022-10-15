Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Changes Amin Mohamed Will Bring To The DCI Department

By

Published

Amin Mohamed
Amin Mohamed

Amin Mohamed has been appointed as the new Director of Criminal Investigations. President William Ruto gazetted him as the new DCI boss on October 14. Later, Amin stated that he would respect the law while performing his duties. 

According to Amin, his office will also be guided by the Constitution as he seeks to enhance security in Kenya. The new DCI boss cited Chapter Four of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 (The Bill of Rights), promising to uphold the rights and fundamental freedoms of Kenyan citizens. 

Who is this new DCI? Get to know Mohamed Amin

Mohamed Amin

“I want to promise my fellow Kenyans that I will run the DCI in the most professional manner possible. I will be firm and fair in executing my duties while observing the rule of law, knowing that our Constitution is the Supreme law of the land.

“Finally, I will ensure that we adhere to constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms,” he told the media.

Amin told Kinoti that he would take over Kinoti’s project and worked with colleagues who missed out on the appointment.

“Mine is just to assure him (Kinoti) that we shall pick up from where he has left, and I also thank him for what he has done for the directorate so far.

“I will be reaching out to him and working hand in hand with him,” Mohamed stated.

Also read Little Known Details Of Firyal Nur, Cs Amina Mohamed’s Daughter (Photos)

Subsequently, Mohamed expressed his gratitude to Ruto and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) for showing faith in him. Amin is the former director at the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) under NPS.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019