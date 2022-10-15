Changes Amin Mohamed Will Bring To The DCI Department

Amin Mohamed has been appointed as the new Director of Criminal Investigations. President William Ruto gazetted him as the new DCI boss on October 14. Later, Amin stated that he would respect the law while performing his duties.

According to Amin, his office will also be guided by the Constitution as he seeks to enhance security in Kenya. The new DCI boss cited Chapter Four of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 (The Bill of Rights), promising to uphold the rights and fundamental freedoms of Kenyan citizens.

“I want to promise my fellow Kenyans that I will run the DCI in the most professional manner possible. I will be firm and fair in executing my duties while observing the rule of law, knowing that our Constitution is the Supreme law of the land.

“Finally, I will ensure that we adhere to constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms,” he told the media.

Amin told Kinoti that he would take over Kinoti’s project and worked with colleagues who missed out on the appointment.

“Mine is just to assure him (Kinoti) that we shall pick up from where he has left, and I also thank him for what he has done for the directorate so far.

“I will be reaching out to him and working hand in hand with him,” Mohamed stated.

Subsequently, Mohamed expressed his gratitude to Ruto and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) for showing faith in him. Amin is the former director at the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) under NPS.