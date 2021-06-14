Connect with us

China Warns G7 To Stop Interfering With Its Internal Affairs

China warns G7 against interfering with its internal and global operations, NATO to take further actions against Beijing

G7 leaders in Cornwall
KDRTV NEWS: China has fired warning the G7 leaders to Stop slandering China, “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s interests.”

The move by Beijing came after the G7 leader in a joint statement accused China of wide-ranged issues.

At the end of the G7 summit, the Western Power urged China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The alliance made of Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the UK, and the US urged China to respect human rights in Xinjiang.

China`s High Commission in the UK faulted the G7 for baseless accusations.

“Stop slandering China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, and stop harming China’s interests,” a spokesman said on Monday.

The summit accused China of violating Human Rights and exposing poorer nations to debts they can not pay back.

Immediately after the summit, China said that G7 is a small group that cannot rule the world.

Beijing said that the days when small groups used to rule the world are long gone.

The western leaders had agreed to form an alliance to counter China`s global growing influence especially infrastructural investments.

A stronger message on China is set to be released by Nato leaders at a meeting on Monday.

“We know that China does not share our values… we need to respond together as an alliance,” Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said as he arrived at the one-day summit in Brussels.

