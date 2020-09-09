Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chris Obure to be Charged With Kelvin Omwenga’s Murder, Court Rules

Avatar

By

Published

Obure and Obudo
Obure and Obudo

(KDRTV) – Controversial city businessman Chris Obure will be charged with the murder of Kelvin Omwenga, High court judge Mumbi Ngugi has ruled.

Obure had earlier applied to be exonerated from the murder charge and be turned into a State witness against his co-accused Robert Bodo. Justice Ngugi says the application lacks merit and has no merit in law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There has been speculation on social media after Obure applied to be a state witness. Netizens claimed this was an attempt to throw Bodo under the bus. Detectives believe Bodo murdered Omwenga under Obure’s instructions. He also used the businessman’s gun and was his bodyguard.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Obure is a controversial businessman who has been mentioned in several cases of money laundering, fake gold and extortion. There have also been several reports of the gunman misusing his weapon in upmarket Nairobi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Police say he could have fallen out with Omwenga over a business deal and opted to execute the 28-year-old. He used Bodo to do the dirty work. This could be the reason he gave contradicting information to detectives on the night he was murdered.

Bodo has already admitted to shooting Omwenga. He told detectives that it was an accidental shooting as they were arguing over something. He said he learnt how to use a gun through YouTube videos.

Obure, on the other hand, said Bodo broke into his office and stole the gun. He used the same means to return the weapon after committing the heinous act.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The two will now be charged with murder.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

unnamed 1 unnamed 1

News

KANU Expels Johanna Ngeno, Asks Him To Seek Fresh Mandate

(KDRTV) – Embattled Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ngeno has been thrown out by the KANU party after his recent insults to President Uhuru Kenyatta....

18 hours ago
OBUREE OBUREE

News

Chris Obure Exposed As Being The Man That Ordered The Killing Of Kevin Omwenga

(KDRTV) – The story of the gruesome murder of 28-year-old flamboyant businessman Kevin Omwenga is one which Kenyans will not forget any time soon....

5 hours ago
photomix image 1 photomix image 1

News

Junet Mohammed Dares DP William Ruto to Resign and Make Himself President

(KDRTV) – Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has dared Deputy President William Ruto to use his influence in the country to make himself President...

20 hours ago
rutomiguna rutomiguna

Politics

Why Miguna Miguna Thinks William Ruto Is Weak And Can’t Lead A Revolution

(KDRTV)-Miguna Miguna is a political fugitive who has been barred from Kenya for allegedly denouncing his Kenyan Citizenship. Miguna has been on a mission...

15 hours ago