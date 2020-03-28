Coronavirus: Italy Records More Than 900 Deaths In A Day

(KDRTV)-Italy has confirmed 919 coronavirus deaths in a day-this is the highest death so far in a day from the pandemic. As a result, 9, 134 people have died from the virus in the country

According to the World Health Organization chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “chronic global shortage” of protective equipment the crucial threat at the time, for the country to save lives

Reports indicated that Italy is the worst struck European country. Everybody has now been forced to total lockdown, and everything in Italy has been closed to halt the spread of the dreadful virus.

KDRTV understands that earlier on Friday, authorities in Italy exposed their fears that the lockdown would be extended to beyond 3 April to continue battling the coronavirus

The latest reports from the country also revealed that the northern region of Lombardy is the worst hit in the country.

Lombardy reported a sharp increase in deaths from coronavirus. This came after a decline on Thursday that created hopes that the virus could have reached the peak

It is reported that on Friday, Italy confirmed 5, 959 new cases nationwide- a slightly lower increase than the figures recorded on Thursday.

So far, by the time this post was published, Italy has since recorded 86, 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus

There are also fears that there could be an increase in cases of coronavirus in the more impoverished south of Italy.

On Thursday, the President of the Campania region, Vincenzo De Luca, announced that the government had not provided pledged ventilators and other life-saving equipment