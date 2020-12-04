Connect with us

COVID-19: 77 in ICU AS Kenya Records 866 More Infections

Kenya recorded 866 more coronavirus infections after 7815 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula revealed the sad news through his social media account.

(KDRTV)-Kenya recorded 866 more coronavirus infections after 7815 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 

According to the statement sent to media houses on Friday, Kangwe revealed that the national tally of coronavirus has shot to 87249

KDRTV has established that about 1194 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country and 7984 under the Home-Based Care program

Reportedly, 77 patients are admitted to ICU, 31 of whom are on ventilatory support while 45 are on supplementary oxygen.

Among the new patients, 828 are Kenyans while 38 are foreign nationals; 525 are males while 341 are females and the youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 100

Fortunately, 322 patients have recovered from the novel virus, 259 from the Home-based Care Program, while 63 were discharged from various health facilities.

Thus, the total number of recoveries has shot to 680110.

Unfortunately, 6 more patients succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 1506

According to the statement, Nairobi county leads with 273 while Makueni and Isiolo are at the bottom of the list with one case each.

The distribution of the cases are as follows:

  1. Nairobi 273
  2. Mombasa 78
  3. Nakuru 73
  4. Kiambu 55
  5. Kirinyaga 49
  6. Nyamira 35
  7. Kisumu 27
  8. Kilifi 23
  9. Kajiado 23
  10. Uasin gishu 21
  11. Nyeri 21
  12. Meru 19
  13. Kericho 18
  14. Busia 16
  15. Machakos 15
  16. Kisii 13
  17. Bomet 12
  18. Tana River 11
  19. Siaya 11
  20. Migori 10
  21. Taita Taveta 9
  22. Laikipia 9
  23. Bungoma 8
  24. Baringo 8
  25. Murang`a 4
  26. Embu 4
  27. Homa Bay 3
  28. Vihiga 3
  29. Kitui 3
  30. Lamu 3
  31. Garissa 2
  32. Nandi 2
  33. Nyandarua 1
  34. Narok 1
  35. Wajir 1
  36. Makueni
  37. Isiolo 1

