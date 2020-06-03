COVID-19: Highest Number Of Recoveries As Tally Jumps To 2,216

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported the highest number of COVID-19 patient recoveries since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in the country

On Wednesday, June 3, 54 patients were discharged from hospital after fully recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

According to the Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman, the total number of recoveries now stands at 553.

“I want to pay tribute to our health workers. While celebrating the success, I want to reiterate the importance of observing the containment measures,” Dr. Aman said on Wednesday.

However, the CAS announced that 123 more people contracted the dreadful virus raising the national tally to 2,216

The new statistics was reported after 2,112 samples were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of samples tested to 85, 058

According to the recent reports, out of the new patients, 90 are males while 33 are females with their age ranging from 8 to 84 years.

The new cases were distributed as follows; Nairobi-44, Mombasa-34, Busia-20, Uasin Gishu-12, Kajiado-3, Kiambu-3, Nyeri-3, Kilifi-2, Garissa-1 and Laikipia-1

The recent reports also indicate that in the last 24 hours, three more succumbed to the COVID-19 respiratory disease; two are from Mombasa while is from Nyeri county.

The total number of fatalities is now 74 after 3 more patients recovered today.

The various governmental departments are debating on whether to reopen the schools as well as the economy or not. The outcomes of the debates are to be announced later.