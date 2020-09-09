Connect with us

News

COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 104 More Cases, 74 Recoveries, 8 Deaths

104 more people test positive for COVID-19
104 more people test positive for COVID-19

(KDRTV)-Health Ministry`s Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman on Wednesday, September 9, proclaimed that 104 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 raising the national caseload to 35, 460.

The new figures were reported after 2, 285 samples were tested between Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the same time, the CAS stated that 74 more COVID-19 have recovered from the respiratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 21, 557

READ ALSOCOVID-19: Is Kenya Winning Battle Or Low Tests Behind The Decline?

41 people recovered while under the home-based care program while the rest recovered from various health facilities across the country

Regrettably, the Ministry announced to have confirmed eight more deaths bringing the total number of fatalities to 607

KDRTV notes that Nairobi has continued to lead other counties in terms of daily infections

The new infections were distributed as follows;

Nairobi-18, Mombasa-16, Kisumu-13, Embu-11, Laikipia-11, Murang`a-6, Narok-4, Kericho-4, Kiambu-3, Meru-3, Machakos-3, Nakuru-3, Taita Taveta-2, Uasin Gishu-2, Bomet-1, Kajiado-1, Kwale-1, Lamu-1 and Vihiga-1.

Dr. Aman raised concern that despite the country benefiting from the strict coronavirus containment measures, citizens had hastily relaxed their efforts to protect themselves from the pandemic after ostensibly the peaking curve

For instance, he demurred that many people have stopped wearing face mask something that can re-erupt another wave of infection

He also warned against stigma against people who have survived COVID-19.

“We have seen remarkable progress with regards to the recovery of patients… however our surveillance teams have observed that there has been some level of stigmatisation against people who have been discharged from the isolation and quarantine facilities,” said Aman.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Cases

KDRTV understands that Kenya has continued to record lower daily infection of coronavirus now for almost four consecutive weeks

This has made a section of Kenyans to believe that the coronavirus curve has flattened

Advertisement