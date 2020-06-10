Health
COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 105 More Cases, Tally Surpus 3000
(KDRTV)-Kenya has confirmed 105 more positive cases of COVID-19 as the national tally surplus 3000 mark after 2,273 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman, the COVID-29 national tally stands at 3, 094
Among the new patients, 96 are Kenyan nationals while the remaining are foreigners from various countries
The ages of the new patients are ranging from 2 to 77 years while 77 of them are males and 28 and females
The new cases of coronavirus were distributed in various counties as follows:
- Nairobi 43
- Busia 18
- Mombasa 11
- Turkana 7
- Migori 6
- Kwale
- Kiambu 5
- Kilifi 3
- Machakos 3
- Taita Taveta 3
- Kisumu 2
- Uasin Gishu 1
- Siaya 1
- Kajiado 1
- Garissa
In Nairobi the cases were distributed as follows; Ruaraka had 14 cases, Lang`ata -5, Kamkunji and Dagoretti North had four cases each while Embakasi East, Embakasi East and Kibra had 3 cases each. On the same note, West-lands and Starehe had 2 cases each while Mathare, Makadara and Embakasi South had one case each
In Mombasa, Kisauni had 5 cases, with Likoni having 4 cases and Mvita having one case each
Reports from Health Ministry also indicate that all the cases from Busia, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, Turkana and Taita Taveta involve truck drivers
The same reports also indicate that the country has reported one more fatality in the last 24 hours raising the number of fatalities to 89
The CAS also reported that the latest number of recoveries is 175 bringing the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 1, 048
Despite the expanding rate of infections that has continued to raise, the government of Kenya had announced that schools will reopen on September 1, 2020.