COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 551 More Cases, 5 Deaths

Through the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, December 1, Kenya ed that 551 more people contracted the novel coronavirus bringing the national tally to 84 169.

The new figure was recorded after 4675 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new victims, 525 are Kenyans while the rest are foreign nationals; 301 are males while 250 are females

The youngest patient was a seven-day-old infant,and the oldest patient is 100

Health ministry CAS, Dr. Rahid Aman hinted that 266 patients also recovered from the respiratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 55, 610

The MoH reported that 206 patients recovered from Home Based care program,while 60 were discharged from various Health facilities across the country.

Unfortunately, Dr. Aman announced that 5 more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease raising the total number of fatalities to 1474 nationwide.

The new coronavirus figures were distributed as follows;

Nairobi 212 Kilifi 39 Mombasa 35 Nyeri 33 Embu 30 Nandi 25 Machakos 22 Siaya 21 Kajiado 19 Kiambu 18 Lamu 16 Bandura 14 Turkana 11 Uasin gishu 8 Taita Taveta 7 Kisumu 7 Meru 6 Garrisa 6 Kwale 5 Samburu 5 Murang`a 3 Mandera 2 Nakuru 2 Busia 2 Laikipia 1 Kakamega 1 Wajir 1 Tharaka Nithi 1

