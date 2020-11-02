WHO Boss in Quarantine After Contact Contracts Coronavirus

(KDRTV)-World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has been forced to go into self-quarantine after making contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus

The WHO took to his Twitter account on Monday morning to break out the news and to also confirm that he was observing all the WHO protocols

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive …I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with protocols, and work from home,” he said. ” It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of virus transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems,” he added

However, Ghebreyesus affirmed that WHO will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable.

So far, COVID-19 has killed nearly 1.2 million people and has infected more than 46 million people globally since it first broke out in China late last year.

Even though Ghebreyesus has been the face o WHO in the response towards the pandemic, he has been fiercely criticized by US President Donald Trump

According to the President, WHO was not being tough enough on China following its recent response to the pandemic

The tension made the US denounce its membership in WHO.

The WHO has been working with scientists and government leaders in a bid to contain the coronavirus globally

