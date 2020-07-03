COVID-19: Kenya Records 247 More Infections, 39 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Friday, July 3, 2020 announced that 247 more people contracted the novel coronavirus as the national tally hit 7, 188.

According to the Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman, the new figures were confirmed after 4147 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

“Our cumulative samples tested so far now stands at 180,206. From today’s cases 242 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners, & 164 are males, and 83 females. The youngest is a one year old infant while the oldest is 100,” he said.

Read also: Looming Reshuffle Puts 3 Cabinet Secretaries` Job At Stake

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi- 153 Mombasa-35 Kajiado-15 Busia-12 Kiambu-12 Uasin Gishu-4 Machakos-4 Garissa-4 Murang`a-2 Nakuru-2 Siaya-2 Lamu-1 Nyamira-1

In Nairobi, the highest number of infections were reported in Kibra (35), Westlands (28), Dagorreti North (16) and Embakasi East 12.

In Mombasa, the new cases were reported in Mvita-17, Likoni-6, Changamwe-4, Kisauni-3 and Nyali-2

Read also: Former Raila Aides Join DP Ruto`s 2020 Campaign Team

According to the new announcements, two more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease while 39 more patients were discharged from various health facilities across the country after recovering from the disease

So far that total number of recoveries are 2,148 while the total number of fatalities are 154.

This has surfaced at a time when there are recommendations that schools be opened in January, 2020