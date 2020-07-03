News
Looming Reshuffle Puts 3 Cabinet Secretaries` Job At Stake
(KDRTV)-The fate of three cabinet secretaries hangs on balance as President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to constitute legacy Cabinet
Intimate source hinted to the Nation on July 2 that the targeted CSs include Simon Chelugui (Labor and Social Protection), Charles Keter (Energy) and Adan Mohamed (EACC)
The looming reshuffle is also feared could affect the ministers from the backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta especially Mt. Kenya.
Read also: Former Raila Aides Join DP Ruto`s 2020 Campaign Team
Insights on the looming reshuffle reveals that President Uhuru Kenyatta has reached out to ODM leader Raila Odinga, Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka , and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to propose nominees
So far, Musalia Mudavadi is seemingly trying balance whether to support William Ruto, to side with President Uhuru Kenyatta or whether to forge ahead on his own path.
Mudavadi reportedly has not signed any deal with either Jubilee party or President Uhuru Kenyatta
However, insights hint that Land CS Farida Karoney and her colleague from Trade ministry Betty Maina are likely to retain their positions
The reshuffling is likely to scrap off the principal secretaries and will involve portfolio rescheduling
Read also: Babu Owino Si Mtu Mbaya – DJ Evolve’s Father Breaks Silence
While the head of state is finding senior politicians to help him finish his term, the Deputy President William Ruto is busy constituting his 2022 political campaigns
“The DP is likely to benefit from an expanded Executive because he will be in a position to reach out to more leaders to build a coalition together and share responsibilities bolstering his State House bid,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa explained.