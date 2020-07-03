Connect with us

Looming Reshuffle Puts 3 Cabinet Secretaries` Job At Stake

Uhuru and Ruto sad

(KDRTV)-The fate of three cabinet secretaries hangs on balance as President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to constitute legacy Cabinet

Intimate source hinted to the Nation on July 2 that the targeted CSs include Simon Chelugui (Labor and Social Protection), Charles Keter (Energy) and Adan Mohamed (EACC)

The looming reshuffle is also feared could affect the ministers from the backyard of President Uhuru Kenyatta especially Mt. Kenya.

Insights on the looming reshuffle reveals that President Uhuru Kenyatta has reached out to ODM leader Raila Odinga, Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka , and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi to propose nominees

So far, Musalia Mudavadi is seemingly trying balance whether to support William Ruto, to side with President Uhuru Kenyatta or whether to forge ahead on his own path.

Mudavadi reportedly has not signed any deal with either Jubilee party or President Uhuru Kenyatta

However, insights hint that Land CS Farida Karoney and her colleague from Trade ministry Betty Maina are likely to retain their positions

The reshuffling is likely to scrap off the principal secretaries and will involve portfolio rescheduling

While the head of state is finding senior politicians to help him finish his term, the Deputy President William Ruto is busy constituting his 2022 political campaigns

“The DP is likely to benefit from an expanded Executive because he will be in a position to reach out to more leaders to build a coalition together and share responsibilities bolstering his State House bid,” Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa explained.

 

