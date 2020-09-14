COVID-19: Kenya Records Lowest Daily Infections At 48

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Monday reported the lowest number of daily coronavirus at 48 as the national caseload jumped to 36,205

According to Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Mercy Mwangangi announced that MoH recorded 48 cases after 1, 081 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

At the same time, KDRTV understands that the lowest result was informed by the lowest amount of samples tested in a day.

MoH also advertised that 176 more patients recovered from the respiratory disease raising the total number of recoveries to 23, 067

45 people recovered while under the home-based care program while the other 131 were discharged from various health facilities across the country

Unfortunately, two more patients succumbed to the disease jumping the national tally to 624

Mombasa has today recorded the highest number of daily infections at 20, for two days followed by Nairobi at 15 while Tharaka Nithi and Kiambu reported four and two cases respectively.

At the same time, Kilifi recorded two, Meru 2, Machakos, Homa Bay, and Wajir Recorded a single case each

“Mombasa and Turkana counties, that were on a downward trend, have begun to shoot up in COVID-19 positive cases. While this might seem like a surge, we have set up a team to find out why that is happening,” the medic said.

Despite the fact that the coronavirus curve has been flattening, Director-general Health Patrick Amoth warned that Kenya is yet to win the battle; he also revealed that Kenya`s recovery is at 64 %

Our recovery rate is at 64% compared to the global rate at 72%. Our reporting rate is lower than the global as we have to get data from the community level thus the lag. 486 patients are in various health facilities and 1,681 others under home-based care for COVID-19. The number of patients in our health facilities, the resilience of the healthcare system, the number of critical care cases will inform the positivity rate. Today we have 22 people in critical care, 15 on ventilatory support and seven on supplementary oxygen,” said Amoth.

