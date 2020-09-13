Connect with us

COVID-19: Kenya Reports 188 More Infections As Cases Rise To 36, 157

Kenya has continued to record lower daily infections of coronavirus at 188 as of Sunday 13 raising the national caseload to 36, 157. Many Kenyans are now contemplating on reopening of schools after the coronavirus curve seemingly flattened

CS Kagwe Orders Lancet Kenya Be Investigated Over Conflicting COVID 19 Results

(KDRTV)-Ministry of Health on Sunday declared that 188 more people tested positive for coronavirus as the national caseload shoot to 36, 157.

These new figures were established after 3, 096 samples were tested between Sartuday and Sunday.

The new patients include 5 foreign nationals with 149 males and 39 females; the youngest patient is a two-year-old child and the oldest is 78 years of age

READ ALSOCOVID-19: India Overtakes Brazil In Coronavirus Cases

According to reports by CS Mutahi Kagwe, 296 people recovered from the respiratory disease; 28 recovered while under the home-based care program while 268 were discharged from various health facilities across the country

The total number of recoveries in Kenya has now jumped to 23, 067.

Unfortunately, the MoH published that three patients succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the number of fatalities to 622.

KDRTV understands that Kenya has continued to record low daily infections now for the fourth week

A section of Kenyans have hinted that the coronavirus curve has flattened and now want schools to be reopened

With the new announcement, Mombasa recorded the highest number of cases beating Nairobi which has all along been leading with the number of daily infections

The cases were distributed as follows;

READ ALSOCOVID-19: Kenya Confirms 104 More Cases, 74 Recoveries, 8 Deaths

Mombasa-43, Turkana-29, Trans Nzoia-27, Nairobi-23, Kiambi-10, Nakuru-7, Kajiado-7, Uasin Gishu-5, Embu-5, Kisumu-5, Kericho-4, Taita Taveta-4, Kitui-2, Nyeri-2, Laikipia-2, Meru-2, Narok-1, Machakos-1, Lamu-1, Samburu-1, Tharaka Nithi-1, Garissa-1, and Kakamega-1.

KDRTV understands that Education CS George Magoha had hinted reopening of schools but with new strict regulations

