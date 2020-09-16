Connect with us

COVID-19: Kenya Reports 92 More Cases, 165 Recoveries

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Wednesday, September 16 announced that it confirmed 92 more positive cases of coronavirus in the country moving the national caseload to 36, 393

The new figure was recorded after 2, 985 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Is Kenya Winning Battle Or Low Tests Behind The Decline?

During a routine briefing at Afya House, CAS Dr. Mercy Mwangangi announced that all the new COVID-19 patients were Kenyans except for four who were foreign nationals

The patients are made of 64 males and 28 females while the youngest was two-year-old and the oldest 75 years old.

Dr. Mwangangi also publicized that 165 patients recovered from the respiratory disease; 60people recovered while under the home-based care program while 105 were discharged from various health facilities

Unfortunately, the CAS verified that 3 more people succumbed to the disease raising the total number of fatalities to 637

Nairobi and Mombasa led with the number of daily infections at 25 and 20 cases respectively

READ ALSORussia First Country To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Is Safe For Use

The Ministry of health had hinted that the coronavirus curve was flattening but warned that it is too early to celebrate

