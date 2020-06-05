COVID-19: Kenya`s Tally Jumps To 2,474 After 134 More Patients Contracted the Virus

(KDRTV)-Kenya has reported 134 more positive cases of COVID-19 escalating the tally to 2, 474 after 3, 177 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi who was speaking during a presser at Afya House in Nairobi said that the new patients composed of 131 Kenyans and 3 foreign nationals

The CAS also reported that the patients are aged between 6-70 years and consist of 98 males and 36 females

The new COVID-19 cases are distributed as follows; Mombasa-67, Nairobi-31, Busia-15, Machakos-5, Taita Taveta-4, Kilifi-2, Nakuru-2, Garissa-1, Murang`a-1, Kisumu-1, Uasin Gishu-1 and Kajiado-1

In Mombasa, the new cases were reported in Kisauni (25), Jomvu (12), Changamwe (10), Mvita (10) and Likoni (1)

At the same time, In Nairobi, the cases were distributed as follows; Kibra-19, Westlands-7, Makadara-3, Lang`ata-2, Embakassi East-2, Ruaraka-1, Kasarani-1 and Embakasi South-1

Dr. Mwangangi also disclosed that 51 more patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours escalating the total number of recoveries to 643

Unfortunately, one patient died of COVID-19 raising the total number of fatalities 79

“As we soldier on, we are confident that the outbreak will eventually recede and the enemy defeated. We do not know when, but we can hasten it by adopting modes of behavior that limits movement of the virus and eliminates surfaces that can promote infection,” she said. “I want to reiterate the importance of County’s level of preparedness as a key factor in the fight against the pandemic. We are witnessing community spread and county facilities are where those infected are to be managed.” “I therefore want to appeal to the Counties to move with speed and utilize the Ksh.5 billion that has already been disbursed to them, to upgrade their health facilities in readiness to manage COVID-19 cases,” added Dr. Mwangangi

The new infections have been reported at a time when Kenyans are expecting President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift movement cessations in Nairobi and Mombasa as well as curfew restrictions