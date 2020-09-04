COVID-19: Kenya Continues To Register Low Infections As 415 Recover

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health has maintained records low infections of the novel coronavirus in a single day now for the third week

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman on Friday, September 4, announced that 179 more people have contracted the virus between Thursday and Friday after 4, 178 samples were tested

Kenya`s coronavirus caseload now stands at 34, 884 after a total of 467, 677 samples having been tested.

Among the new COVID-19 patients are 17 foreign nationals with 126 males and 53 females.

At the same time, Dr. Aman confirmed that 415 more patients recovered from the respiratory disease; 161 patients recovered while under the Home-based Care Program

Currently, the total number of recoveries in Kenya is 21, 059.

Unfortunately, the MoH also announced that four succumbed to the dreadful virus raising the number of fatalities to 589.

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-66 Garissa- 21 Turkana-12 Nakuru-12 Busia-11 Taita Taveta-10 Kiambu-9 Kitui-6 Kisumu-5 Kajiado-3 Kericho-3 Nyamira-3 Trans Nzoia-3 Machakos-3 Kisii-2 Mombasa-2 Laikipia-2 Nyeri-2 Kilifi-1 Baringo-1 Murang`a-1 Uasin Gishu-1

KDRTV has also established that the rate of coronavirus infections has drastically diminished in Kenya`s coastal counties which were initially the epicenter after Nairobi.

However, Nairobi county has continued to lead with the number of daily infections

Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted that that coronavirus curve could be flattening something that was censured by the World Health Organization.

According to WHO, the seemingly flattening curve could be due to insufficient testing kits and other resources

However, parents have continued to pile pressure on the Ministry of Education to reopen schools before January 2021 as previously announced by the government

On his side, Education CS Prof. George Magoha who had announced that studies would resume next year also informed parents to brace for the possible reopening of schools before the initially announced dates

At one point, KDRTV quoted WHO stating that children were at higher risk of contracting coronavirus while at home than in school.

