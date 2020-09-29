Magoha Directs Universities, Colleges To Reopen On October 5

(KDRTV)-Education CS George Magoha has directed all universities in the country to resume studies on October 5, 2020, for all final year university students.

Magoha in his statement on Tuesday stated that this was the part progressive reopening of learning institutions in Kenya

Magoha also directed boards of TTCs and TVETs to announce the reopening dates of in-person learning for other classes with students taking practical studies given priorities

“Final year students in all the universities and their constituents colleges will report on Monday 5, “Magoha said.

Magoha also said that various university councils and their Senates will announce the date for resumption of in-person learning for students in other academic classes

He also stressed that safe resumption of studies in all universities and learning Institutions needs utmost fidelity to MoH`s protocols and guidelines

The announcement has surfaced a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta lifted some coronavirus restrictions

