DCI Arrests Prison Officers In Inmate Murder Triangle At Naivasha Prison

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested two prison officers linked to the murder of Simon Nduro- a former inmate at Naivasha Prison

Sergeant Dennis Wandati Masibo and Constable Obadiah Meriti Lansika alias Masai attached to Naivasha prison will be charged with the killing of the convict contrary to section 203 as read with the 204 of the penal code

Autopsy repeats indicate that the prisoner had several bruises on his body will blunt force trauma being the reason for his death according to gOvernment Pathologist Titus Ngulungu

The report notes that the inmate had bruises on the lower back, lips, hands, and neck which is believed to be inflicted with a blunt object

The autopsy report differ from the reports from the prison department which asserted the inmate succumbed to an asthma attack

Prisoners who leaked the secret to the DCI said the deceased was beaten by 8 warders

Nduro was serving a life sentence

The deceased`s mother Mary Njeri said her son had been the sole bread winner of the family before he was sentenced