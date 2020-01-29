News
DCI Arrests Prison Officers In Inmate Murder Triangle At Naivasha Prison
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested two prison officers linked to the murder of Simon Nduro- a former inmate at Naivasha Prison
Sergeant Dennis Wandati Masibo and Constable Obadiah Meriti Lansika alias Masai attached to Naivasha prison will be charged with the killing of the convict contrary to section 203 as read with the 204 of the penal code
Autopsy repeats indicate that the prisoner had several bruises on his body will blunt force trauma being the reason for his death according to gOvernment Pathologist Titus Ngulungu
The report notes that the inmate had bruises on the lower back, lips, hands, and neck which is believed to be inflicted with a blunt object
The autopsy report differ from the reports from the prison department which asserted the inmate succumbed to an asthma attack
Prisoners who leaked the secret to the DCI said the deceased was beaten by 8 warders
Nduro was serving a life sentence
The deceased`s mother Mary Njeri said her son had been the sole bread winner of the family before he was sentenced
“I leave everything to God and it is very painful to first lose your son by being jailed and later being killed by people who were supposed to reform him,” said Njeri.
