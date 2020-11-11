Connect with us

DCI Looking for these 2 Notorious Bank Fraudsters

Wanted Bank Fraudsters
(KDRTV) – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has asked the public to help trace two notorious criminals wanted for bank fraud.

Gerard Gatheru Mwai (ID NO: 23463386) and Gladys Mwara Kamau (ID NO: 27293605) are wanted pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued by a court last month.

“Any person with information that may lead to their arrest to contact DCI Headquarters-ECCU section, the nearest Police station, call or SMS 0773004776 or Email Us on [email protected],” reads a statement on DCI’s social media pages.

Read Also: JKUAT Slayqueen Arrested in the House of Notorious Drug Dealer

The DCI notice comes at a time when Kenyan banks are reporting a high surge in the number of cybercrimes.

Last month, two JKUAT students were charged for stealing Ksh 25 million from NCBA Bank. They are also said to have attempted to steal an additional Ksh190.7  from the same bank.

A report by the Kenya Serianu, an IT Consultancy firm, estimates that Kenyan financial institutions lost Ksh 29B to cyber hackers in 2018. The numbers could have more than tripled in the past two years.

Read Also: Notorious Gang Terrorizes Mombasa Residents 

According to Daily Nation, one bank is successfully hit by hackers every month on average.

Unfortunately, Kenya has never successfully prosecuted and jailed a single suspect of cyber fraud. The police have limited resources and expertise to investigate such crimes.

Detectives also accuse banks of failing to report some cases and sometimes reaching out of court agreements with suspects.

