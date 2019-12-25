DETAILS: Why DCI Rejected Justice Odek’s Autopsy Results

(KDRTV)- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has rejected reports that Court of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek died from a blood clot as claimed by an autopsy report.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted an autopsy on Odek’s body at the Aga Khan Hospital on Tuesday, where he concluded that the celebrated professor died from a blood clot on his right leg.

Oduor told the media that the clot choked the heart and blocked pulmonary thromboembolism causing his sudden death.

“As a result of this, the heart got choked which led to his silent death,”

But DCI sleuths have claimed that the findings are inconsistent with the crime scene report.

The autopsy report does not explain why Odek was bleeding from all openings in his body, a sign that he had been intoxicated. Three sex enhancement drugs in a packet of six were missing, meaning someone had taken an overdose. the autopsy report has not touched on this.

Justice Odek was found dead in his house in Kisumu on December 16. The estate is next to the Central Police Station.

According to sources within the DCI, the judge might have been deliberately forced to take an overdose of the sex enhancement drugs by his killers and after he struggled and died, was placed in a relaxed posture in his bed.

Immediately after the postmortem results were released, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna asked the government to stop lying about the judge’s death. Miguna said blood clot is another word for a cover-up.

“Johansen Oduor believes, wrongly, that Kenyans are fools. Justice Professor James Otieno Odek was murdered, his naked and mutilated body placed in his bed and sex pills planted there,” Miguna said on his Twitter handle.

Justice Odek will be laid to rest at his home in Siaya County this weekend.

