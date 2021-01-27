Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Disturbing Images Emerge from the Githurai Chaos

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210127 WA0014
IMG 20210127 WA0014

(KDRTV) – Long before ODM leader Raila Odinga had made his way to Githurai on Monday, social media was awash with reports that there would be chaos in the town located along Thika Road.

The Tanga Tanga wing claimed that the ODM camp has ferried youth from Kibra slums to torch a Wheelbarrow and chant anti-hustler slogans.

IMG 20210127 133146

Raila in Githurai

However, before Raila’s arrival, Senator Isaac Mwaura and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria Kuria are believed to have been in Githurai.

They are alleged to have asked locals to keep off the former Prime Minister’s event as it will be chaotic.

Indeed there plan seemed to have worked and Tanga Tanga spokesperson Dennis Itumbi was quick to share pictures of an empty market.

Raila still made his way to Githurai. As expected, a group of rowdy youth pelted his convoy with stones.

The group was chanting Wheelbarrow slogans which the aforementioned Itumbi was quick to share on social media.

KDRTV has exclusive video of youth aboard a vehicle and armed with weapons patrolling Githurai.

IMG 20210127 WA0014

From the video, it looked like the youth, who also chanted Hustler slogans, has been mobilised for a specific purpose.

Despite the chaos, Raila still addressed a mammoth crowd in Githurai, telling residents that they had been duped by the Jubilee Government.

IMG 20210127 WA0012

Youth in Githurai

Jubilee promised them a million jobs every year but DP William Ruto is now giving them wheelbarrows.

Interestingly, the African Union envoy announced the government’s plans to build a critical bridge in the area.

IMG 20210127 WA0011

Hustler supporters in Githurai

This is the same Raila who has recently distanced himself from the failures of the same government.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Ruto and Sonko Ruto and Sonko

News

Time for William Ruto to Dump Mike Sonko?

(KDRTV) – A week ago, Tanga Tanga stalwart Moses Kuria questioned why former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was being allowed to address political rallies....

1 day ago
SONKO HOS SONKO HOS

News

Breaking! Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Summoned to the DCI

(KDRTV) – Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over his recent utterances. Sonko is to appear appear at DCI...

1 day ago
IMG 20210127 133201 IMG 20210127 133201

News

(Photos) Sea of Humanity Welcomes Raila Odinga to Githurai

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has received a Kingly welcome in Githurai despite warnings that people might not turn up for the visit....

6 hours ago
JvFMTyQowrRaila JvFMTyQowrRaila

News

Mt. Kenya Disowns Raila Odinga Ahead Of 2022

Mt. Kenya politicians have come out explicitly to ditch Raila Odinga ahead of 2022 general elections 

1 day ago