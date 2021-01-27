Disturbing Images Emerge from the Githurai Chaos

(KDRTV) – Long before ODM leader Raila Odinga had made his way to Githurai on Monday, social media was awash with reports that there would be chaos in the town located along Thika Road.

The Tanga Tanga wing claimed that the ODM camp has ferried youth from Kibra slums to torch a Wheelbarrow and chant anti-hustler slogans.

However, before Raila’s arrival, Senator Isaac Mwaura and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria Kuria are believed to have been in Githurai.

They are alleged to have asked locals to keep off the former Prime Minister’s event as it will be chaotic.

Indeed there plan seemed to have worked and Tanga Tanga spokesperson Dennis Itumbi was quick to share pictures of an empty market.

This is the only politics @WilliamsRuto knows. Violence is his modus operandi. His militia blocked Gideon Moi in Nandi, he has done it again in Githurai. A man fast running out of lies and increasingly desperate, Ruto will see this country burn if he will be king of the ashes! https://t.co/trHJAk0Hor — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) January 27, 2021

Raila still made his way to Githurai. As expected, a group of rowdy youth pelted his convoy with stones.

The group was chanting Wheelbarrow slogans which the aforementioned Itumbi was quick to share on social media.

KDRTV has exclusive video of youth aboard a vehicle and armed with weapons patrolling Githurai.

From the video, it looked like the youth, who also chanted Hustler slogans, has been mobilised for a specific purpose.

Despite the chaos, Raila still addressed a mammoth crowd in Githurai, telling residents that they had been duped by the Jubilee Government.

Jubilee promised them a million jobs every year but DP William Ruto is now giving them wheelbarrows.

Interestingly, the African Union envoy announced the government’s plans to build a critical bridge in the area.

This is the same Raila who has recently distanced himself from the failures of the same government.