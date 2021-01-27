Pro-Hustlers Youths Disrupt Raila`s Rally In Githurai

(KDRTV)-Pro-hustlers youths on Wednesday meddled ODM leader Raila Odinga`s address at Githurai by intoning ‘hustler’ slogans

KDRTV recognizes that the ‘hustler’ slogan is attached to Deputy President Williams Ruto`s supporters

Raila Odinga has been busy marketing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). It will find its way to county assemblies after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gave it the green light on Tuesday.

According to the electoral agency, BBI managed to gather more than one million signatures from registered voters as required by the constitution.

KDRTV noted the heavy presence of police in Githuai as the pro-hustler youths were pushed back by pro-Raila youths

However, the hustler youths resolved to throw stones at Raila`s convoy and continued to chant their slogans about 50 meters from where Raila Odinga was addressing the crowd.

According to The Star reports, the windscreen of Raila`s chase car was smashed by the youths.

KDRTV had learned of initials threats that the pro-hustler youths could have planned to thwart the rally

