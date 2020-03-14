DP Ruto Has Laughed Plans To Have Impeached

(KDRTV)-Deputy President William Ruto has laughed schemes by a section of politicians who are pro-handshake to have him impeached

According to the second-in-command who spoke for the first time in public on his impeachment plans, the schemes are doomed to fail

KDRTV understands that over 70 pr0-handshake legislatures converged at Serena Hotel on Wednesday, March 11 and asked the DP to resign reiterating that he was no longer carrying out his duties as the president`s principal assistance owing to his earlier campaigns

The Deputy President who was addressing the Nandi residents as he launched several projects affirmed that those who are trying to bring him down will not attain success.

“I am freely advising those planning my impeachment in Nairobi that your underhand tactics will take you nowhere,” he was quoted by the Daily Nation.

Inspected the ongoing construction of a new wing of the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital, launched ambulances and addressed residents of Kapsabet town and Mosoriot centre, Nandi county. pic.twitter.com/8Mf6k7YGON — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 13, 2020

The DP warned the politicians calling for his impeachment to drop the schemes and focus on working for the people who elected them or face the wrath of the wananchi

“Those of you who have been elected should go back and serve the voters otherwise that impeachment you are planning in Nairobi might turn back on you and you get impeached by wananchi because you are engaging in personal interests instead of serving them,” he said.

The DP also condemn the allegations that have engaged in early campaigns saying that he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are focused on the Jubilee agenda of developing the country

“I’m requesting all the leaders not to be fraudsters and liars. We should ensure we deliver what we promised our people. Kenyans know we promised them roads, electricity connections, water, improved technical training colleges … That is our agenda. The president and I are still there working for our people,” he said in Mosop constituency.

KDRTV also understand that Ruto`s allies had dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve parliament saying they are ready for fresh elections