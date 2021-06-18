NASA DEAD! Jubilee, ODM Parties Set For Merger

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru`s plan to back up one of NASA’s principal could be something to go by as ODM and Jubilee parties are set for alliance ahead of 2022 polls.

Jubilee Party General Secretary Raphael Tuju has confirmed that the ODM party is in talks with Jubilee to form a coalition ahead of 2022.

Tuju affirmed that the two outfits have been seeking strategies to form an alliance.

“We (Jubilee) want to have active engagement with ODM as we head towards 2022 elections in terms of coming up with an alliance which is in the cards,” Tuju said

Tuja said that a task force has been constituted to design a framework on how to build the coalition.

The task force will submit their suggestions in 14 days and that Jubilee is open to negotiations with parties.

Uhuru had reported urged NASA principal Kalonzo Musyoka to join a meeting with Ukambani leaders at States House earlier this week.

This was after the head of state hinted that he could back a NASA principal if they unite.

Deputy President William Ruto responded mockingly to Uhuru`s announcement questioning the fate of other supporters of the Jubilee party.

This was after NASA principals disowned ODM party leader and co-principal Raila Odinga over being dishonest.

Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka also said that he would be the most stupid person on earth to support the presidential bid of Raila Odinga in 2022.

ODM chief later mocked Kalonzo saying that he has not requested anybody to support him and that he has not declared to be in the 2022 presidential race.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been on fire after other members of the Jubilee party denounced his plan to support NASA in 2022.