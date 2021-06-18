Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

NASA DEAD! Jubilee, ODM Parties Set For Merger

ODM, Jubile parties in talks for coalition even as NASA principals disowns Raila Odinga over dishonest

By

Published

Delegation of ODM and Jubilee parties meet to forge ways for alliance of the two outfits
Delegation of ODM and Jubilee parties meet to forge ways for alliance of the two outfits

KDRTV NEWS: President Uhuru`s plan to back up one of NASA’s principal could be something to go by as ODM and Jubilee parties are set for alliance ahead of 2022 polls.

Jubilee Party General Secretary Raphael Tuju has confirmed that the ODM party is in talks with Jubilee to form a coalition ahead of 2022.

REA ALSO: KALONZO: ODM Announced Death Of NASA, I will Be Most Stupid To Support Raila

Tuju affirmed that the two outfits have been seeking strategies to form an alliance.

“We (Jubilee) want to have active engagement with ODM as we head towards 2022 elections in terms of coming up with an alliance which is in the cards,” Tuju said

Tuja said that a task force has been constituted to design a framework on how to build the coalition.

The task force will submit their suggestions in 14 days and that Jubilee is open to negotiations with parties.

Uhuru had reported urged NASA principal Kalonzo Musyoka to join a meeting with Ukambani leaders at States House earlier this week.

This was after the head of state hinted that he could back a NASA principal if they unite.

Deputy President William Ruto responded mockingly to Uhuru`s announcement questioning the fate of other supporters of the Jubilee party.

This was after NASA principals disowned ODM party leader and co-principal Raila Odinga over being dishonest.

Co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka also said that he would be the most stupid person on earth to support the presidential bid of Raila Odinga in 2022.

READ ALSO: Mudavadi Says He doesn’t Trust Raila Any More

ODM chief later mocked Kalonzo saying that he has not requested anybody to support him and that he has not declared to be in the 2022 presidential race.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been on fire after other members of the Jubilee party denounced his plan to support NASA in 2022.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019