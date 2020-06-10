EACC Starts Investigating Corruption Claims Against Impeached Governor Waiguru

(KDRTV)-Things have continued to get tougher and tougher for the besieged Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) commences probe over corruption allegations against her

Anne Waiguru had been impeached after 23 members of Kirinyaga county Assembly voted for her ouster

According to a statement from EACC Central Regional Manager Charles Rasungu, one of the cases involves several tenders assertively effected by the impeached governor

At the same time, some of the reasons why the governor was impeached cited influencing a tender in favor of Velocity Partners Limited

There are also claims that Ksh. 10 million were paid to cater for the governor`s trips which allegedly did not happen or were not official

The EACC has extended the probe to 38 other officers from the county and they are expected to record statements very soon

The EACC also made it clear that any person involved in the probe might be requested to visit its offices for questioning

The national agency also stated that they may not reveal specific timeline in which the probe will take since the matter is being handled on a priority spectrum

A section of Kenyans had hinted that the Senate is likely to vote to salvage Governor Waiguru from impeachment

Earlier today, the governor had moved to court and sought the court`s help in stopping her impeachment

Waiguru requested the court to issue a conservatory order preventing any other authority from discussing her impeachment