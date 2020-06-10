News
EACC Starts Investigating Corruption Claims Against Impeached Governor Waiguru
(KDRTV)-Things have continued to get tougher and tougher for the besieged Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) commences probe over corruption allegations against her
Anne Waiguru had been impeached after 23 members of Kirinyaga county Assembly voted for her ouster
According to a statement from EACC Central Regional Manager Charles Rasungu, one of the cases involves several tenders assertively effected by the impeached governor
Read also: Anne Waiguru Moves To Court To Stop Her Impeachment
At the same time, some of the reasons why the governor was impeached cited influencing a tender in favor of Velocity Partners Limited
There are also claims that Ksh. 10 million were paid to cater for the governor`s trips which allegedly did not happen or were not official
The EACC has extended the probe to 38 other officers from the county and they are expected to record statements very soon
The EACC also made it clear that any person involved in the probe might be requested to visit its offices for questioning
The national agency also stated that they may not reveal specific timeline in which the probe will take since the matter is being handled on a priority spectrum
A section of Kenyans had hinted that the Senate is likely to vote to salvage Governor Waiguru from impeachment
Earlier today, the governor had moved to court and sought the court`s help in stopping her impeachment
Read also: BREAKING! Governor Anne Waiguru Impeached
Waiguru requested the court to issue a conservatory order preventing any other authority from discussing her impeachment