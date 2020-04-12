Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Arrested In Drinking Spree

KDRTV has confirmed that the Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi was among the 34 people who were arrested on Sartuday for disrespecting the social distancing directive by the Health Ministry to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Reports indicate that the lawmaker was detained at Ruai Gardens which is an Entertainment joint along the Eastern Bypass alongside 18 others

Nairobi Regional Commander Philip Ndolo told Citizen TV that the police had escalated the efforts to make sure that they limit the spread of the dreadful coronavirus.

Other reports also reveal that 17 residents of the Nayo Estate were arrested earlier on Sartuday at a birthday party within the Estate.

According to our sources, the 17 were attending a party at the house of one of the officials of the estate with neighbors saying that the party has gone on for several days

KDRTV also understands that there were photos shared on social media platform showing Kenyans crowding at Kitengela disrespecting the social distancing order

Again, on Friday, a magistrate and a Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Colonel were among the people arrested at an unbridled party in Embakasi on Friday evening.

On other reports, the Health CS on Monday announced that the police are hunting some four Kenyans who had hailed an ambulance to transport them to a party after the government imposed Nairobi metropolitan area lockdown.

Kenya, so far, has confirmed 191 positive cases of coronavirus with 24 recoveries.