Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Extremely Deadly Virus Re-emerges In West Africa

Previous cases of Marburg virus in African had been confirmed in Kenya, Uganda, Angola, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

By

Published

Marburg first case in West African confirmed in Guinea
Marburg first case in West African confirmed in Guinea

KDRTV NEWS: The deadly Marburg virus has been confirmed in Guinea, World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

WHO said that this was the time the Marburg virus disease was confirmed in the West African country.

“The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

According to the statement released by WHO, the first case of the Marburg virus was identified by the Guinea officials in Gueckedou Prefecture.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnaps Senior Government Official In Nigeria

“This is the first time Marburg, a highly infectious disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, has been identified in the country, and in West Africa,” it added.

The virus case was confirmed in the country two months after WHO pronounced the end of the country`s second wave of Ebola outbreak, which started last year and claimed the lives of 12 people.

Authorities said that the Marburg virus is in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.

Samples taken from the now-deceased tested positive after Marburg in the field laboratory in Gueckeduo and Guinea`s national hemorrhagic fever laboratory.

The Institut Pasteur did further analysis in Senegal, and Marburg’s positive case was also confirmed.

It is reported that the deceased sought medical help at a local in the Koudou area of Gueckedou, where a medical team was sent to evaluate the situation.

Authorities have launched contact tracing to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

READ ALSO: WHO: Ebola Epidemic In Congo May Be Close To Its End

The Marburg virus is transmitted to humans from fruit bats and spread among people through direct contact with the body fluids of the infected people, surfaces, and materials.

In Africa, as a continent, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases had been confirmed in Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, and Angola.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019