News

Former Nandi MP`s Son Hacked To Death

(KDRTV)-The son of former Nandi Member of Parliament (MP) Stannely Metto was on Wednesday hacked to death in what the police alleged to be robbery. 

Elly Metto, 54, was attacked at his Itigo village home, Chesumei Sub-county police commander Omukolongolo Bosita reported

READ ALSOAutopsy Reveals What Killed Tecra Muigai

The attackers reportedly took away a TV set, music system, and an undetermined amount of money.

The deceased is said to have recently sold a parcel of land.

However, the villagers caught up with two suspects as they were about to board a public service vehicle at Mutwot and lynched one of them.

His counterpart escaped and abandoned the electric equipment.

The late who was with a woman friend, succumbed to head injuries.

READ ALSORobbers eat grass in Busia

His neighbour Edwin ChirChir said his body was covered in a pool of blood

The body was taken to racecourse mortuary in Eldoret

