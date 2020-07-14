Gallant Kirinyaga MCAs Ready to Go Home With Waiguru

(KDRTV) – Kirinyaga County MCAs have started collecting signatures to dissolve Governor Anne Waiguru’s County Government.

Instead of collecting the required 10% signatures from registered voters, County Assembly Majority leader Kamau Murango said they will collect more than 60,000 signatures (20%) in all the 24 wards.

Kirinyaga MCAs now collecting Signatures to dissolve Kirinyaga County. Madam Anne Waiguru is still not off the hook. These MCAs will definitely be remembered down the History lane. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) July 14, 2020

This is the latest move to get rid of embattled Governor Anne Waiguru after she survived an impeachment last month. The County Assembly impeached Waiguru but she was saved by a Senate Committee which argued that the MCAs did not prove their charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The MCAs have now decided to punish Waiguru and blatantly refused to approve her budget for 2020/21 Financial Year. Waiguru says the lawmakers submitted a new budget with more than 30% variation. So now we are here again.

According to the Constitution, a County Government can only be dissolved under two circumstances; in an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war, or in any other exceptional circumstances. It is not clear at the moment if the Kirinyaga case is an emergency or an exceptional circumstance.

Kirinyaga MCAs are the real deal. They want to go home, together with Waiguru! I love this type of madness! 😂😂. Waiguru will assemble a highly trained team of assassins and go for their heads one by one! The game is on!! Kirinyaga mca 1- waiguru 0! pic.twitter.com/UKsn4ZeW08 — Lion muigai (@MohMuigai) July 14, 2020

An exceptional circumstance is defined as actions by the county government that are against the interests of the local people. So who between Waiguru and the lawmakers is going against the interest of the people?

It should also be noted that unlike the impeachment motion, President Uhuru Kenyatta will have a direct say on the dissolution of the county government. The signatures will be first presented to Uhuru, who will appoint a commission to investigate the allegations.

MCAs accused outside forces of influencing the Senate decision on Waiguru’s impeachment. If their allegations are true, then the dissolution of the County Government will be impossible.