Governors Demand for Crazy Financial Perks Before Supporting BBI

Governors Address the Press in Naivasha on Tuesday
Governors Address the Press in Naivasha on Tuesday

(KDRTV) – Governors have threatened to reject the BBI report if some if their irreducible minimums are not included in the report.

In a joint statement read by Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya on Tuesday, the county bosses asked for lucrative retirement benefits.

Oparanya said a pension fund should be established at the county level to ensure leaders of devolved units get the same perks as state officials.

Read Aso: ODM Demands Ksh 7B Debt from Uhuru

“We propose that a pension fund be established for governors, their deputies, county speakers, ward representatives, and other county State officers as it is the case with the president, his deputy, speakers, MPs and State officers in the national government,” Oparanya said.

The governors have asked for a monthly stipend equal to eight percent of their current salary. They also need a lump sum payment on retirement, calculated as a sum equal to one year’s pay.

Read Also: Puzzle as Thousands of Money Found Stashed in Echesa's Stolen Vehicle

The county bosses are also demanding two vehicles; a saloon with an engine capacity not exceeding 2000cc and a four-wheel drive with an engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc. The vehicles should be replaced after every four years.

These vehicles will also be fuelled by tax-payers with the proposal of a fuel-allowance calculated at 15% of the current monthly salaries.

Read Also: Murkomen Demands for Truth on Kenei's Murder

ODM leader Raila Odinga said on Tuesday that there will be no further additions to the current BBI proposals.

The announcement may set a clash between the BBI proponents and the county bosses.

Kenyans are likely to oppose any proposal to increase the wage bill.

