Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

High Court Rejects Petition To Transfer Obado`s Case To Migori

High Court declines to transfer Governor Obado`s case to Migori County.

Avatar

By

Published

DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud
DPP Orders Arrest Of Governor Obado His 4 Children Over Ksh. 73 M Fraud

(KDRTV)-A Nairobi High Court has rejected a petition seeking to transfer Governor Okoth Obado`s case to Migori county.

The application was filed by Joram Otieno who is also one of the accused

Justice James Wakiaga said that he critically considered the matter raised by Otieno but found no merit in it.

READ ALSO: The Untold Story of Ida Odinga and Migori Governor Okoth Obado

The justice also noted that all other accused were comfortable with the case being handled in Nairobi and thus he would not transfer the case because of an individual.

“In this matter, it’s only Otieno and his related companies who approached the court for the transfer. All the other accused persons though served are silent on whether they would like the matter transferred,” the judge ruled.

The justice also indicated that there was no indication that the trial in Nairobi would not be free and fair.

“The only issue raised is hardship but he had not supported that by any evidence of his inability to attend court and mount a defence in Nairobi,” he ruled.

On the other hand, the DPP also rejected the application saying that since the accused person`s status in Migori would not permit a free and fair trial

According to Otieno`s lawyer Kithi, the offenses were allegedly committed in Migori county but the charges were filed in Nairobi which lacks territory jurisdiction over the case.

READ ALSO: Migori MCA`s Arm Broken During Scuffle Over Obado`s Impeachment

“The discovery process is ongoing but the part already discovered confirmed that all the witnesses reside in Migori or are available in Migori and Otieno as well as all the accused persons hail from Migori and as such, there is a blatant disregard of the locus, cost and convenience of the trial,” Kithi argued.

Otieno claimed that the deliberate filling of the case in Nairobi was just to deny him a chance to get justice.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

DPRUTO2 DPRUTO2

News

William Ruto Sees Bad Things in Mt Kenya

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has been left licking wounds after all the Mt Kenya county Assemblies endorsed the BBI Bills. Kenya moved...

1 day ago
Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

Muranga MCAs Now want Kangata’s Head

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has been on the spot for all the wrong reasons this year. It all started after a controversial...

1 day ago
BREAKING 28 County Assembly Approves BBI Bill BREAKING 28 County Assembly Approves BBI Bill

News

BREAKING! 28 County Assemblies Approve BBI Bill

Raila Odinga`s Super Tuesday come to pass after a total of 28 county assemblies approved BBI Bill.

1 day ago
EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb EpvJ4YFW4AAvRFb

News

Dp Ruto Told His MCAs To Approve BBI Bill?

DP Ruto suffers a massive blow as Bomet County Assembly unanimously to pass BBI bill

14 hours ago