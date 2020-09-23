Migori MCA`s Arm Broken During Scuffle Over Obado`s Impeachment

(KDRTV)-Chaos erupted at the Migori County Assembly offices after MCAs disagreed over the impeachment of the besieged Governor Okoth Obado on the morning of Wednesday, September 23.

KDRTV has learned about a video showing several MCAs roughing up each other as they shouted inside the assembly.

Other MCAs to separate their colleagues proved futile as the warring parties engaged each other over Obado`s ouster.

A report by Kenyans.co.ke indicates that Nominated MCA Mary Ogodo broke her arm during the battle.

Reports also alleged that goons interrupted the sitting after the courts reinstated a pro-ODM Deputy Speaker.

According to our earlier reports, ODM chairman John Mbadi commanded the MCA to deliberate on the motion on either Wednesday, September 23, or Thursday, September 24.

However, the besieged Migori governor protested that the ODM party had planned to have the voting process in the assembly halted.

According to him, the police would create chaos to interfere with the process.

“The senator met MCAs and fake party delegates to discuss my ouster. If due process is followed, the impeachment motion will be dead on arrival,” Obado stated on Tuesday, September 22.

However, Obado also claimed that the party had warned the County Speaker Boaz okoth that if the impeachment petition is stocked for a third time in three weeks, he would be ousted.

ODM party is yet to comment on the impeachment petition, and KDRTV notes that if today’s session fails to bear fruit, that would be the third time.