Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Migori MCA`s Arm Broken During Scuffle Over Obado`s Impeachment

Avatar

By

Published

obado g
obado g

(KDRTV)-Chaos erupted at the Migori County Assembly offices after MCAs disagreed over the impeachment of the besieged Governor Okoth Obado on the morning of Wednesday, September 23.

KDRTV has learned about a video showing several MCAs roughing up each other as they shouted inside the assembly.

Other MCAs to separate their colleagues proved futile as the warring parties engaged each other over Obado`s ouster.

READ ALSOObado Mightier In Migori Than Raila, ODM in Trouble

A report by Kenyans.co.ke indicates that Nominated MCA Mary Ogodo broke her arm during the battle.

Migori County Assembly building.

Reports also alleged that goons interrupted the sitting after the courts reinstated a pro-ODM Deputy Speaker.

According to our earlier reports, ODM chairman John Mbadi commanded the MCA to deliberate on the motion on either Wednesday, September 23, or Thursday, September 24.

However, the besieged Migori governor protested that the ODM party had planned to have the voting process in the assembly halted.

According to him, the police would create chaos to interfere with the process.

“The senator met MCAs and fake party delegates to discuss my ouster. If due process is followed, the impeachment motion will be dead on arrival,” Obado stated on Tuesday, September 22.

However, Obado also claimed that the party had warned the County Speaker Boaz okoth that if the impeachment petition is stocked for a third time in three weeks, he would be ousted.

READ ALSOObado Dares ODM to Impeach Him as Migori MCAs Defy Raila

ODM party is yet to comment on the impeachment petition, and KDRTV notes that if today’s session fails to bear fruit, that would be the third time.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Sakaja Johnson Sakaja Johnson

Politics

Senator Sakaja Shocks Raila And DP Ruto As He Reveals Who He Will Support For Presidency In 2022

(KDRTV) – Youthful Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has been the talk of the town since coming up with the popular revenue sharing formula for...

16 hours ago
marthakarua2 marthakarua2

Politics

Kenyans Celebrate With NARC-Kenya Leader Martha Karua As She Finally Discloses Her Real Age

(KDRTV) – National Rainbow Coalition-Kenya (NARC-Kenya) party leader, Martha Karua’s Twitter page has been awash with goodwill messages wishing her the happiest birthday ever...

24 hours ago
IMG 20200922 185227 IMG 20200922 185227

News

Breaking! DP William Ruto Visits Jubilee HQs After Months of Persecution

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has finally paid a visit to Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani after months of Persecution from top party...

18 hours ago
mombasaman mombasaman

Life & Style

A woman from coast province confused my brother

There was this lady we were with at a local NGO company and she kept talking about her brother who had fled way from...

20 hours ago