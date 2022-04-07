IEBC Allocates Additional 21.7 Billion Ahead Of August 9 General Elections

The National Treasury has allocated the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) an additional Ksh 21.7 billion to facilitate the upcoming general elections.

The budget falls well short of the Sh40.9, billion the Commission has demanded in recent months in order to conduct credible elections.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been certain that with insufficient funding, there is a possibility that the Commission will be unable to run the elections successfully.

“As a commission we are being exposed to the risk to under-funding,” Chebukati said during a past event.

The polling agency ascribed the predicted budget to a legislative framework that governs the electoral process, resulting in costly elections.

The framework’s requirements include a cap on the number of registered voters per polling station.

“The law says that you cannot have more than 700 voters in a polling station. We’re now targeting to register more than 6 million voters that will mean we will increase our polling station from 40,833 to 53,000 plus polling station. This means we’ll shall employ more election officials,” the IEBC chair said.

The Commission has maintained that if there will be a run-off in August, it will be unable to execute the exercise due to its current financial situation.

