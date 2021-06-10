Connect with us

News

Inside US Move To Save World From Covid-19

President Joe Biden has announced that the US will donate 500 million Pfizer vaccines

By

Published

President-elect Joe Biden Addresses the Nation in Year-End Speech.

KDRTV NEWS: The US government under President Joe Biden has announced that it will donate Covid-19 jabs to the poorest countries around the globe.

President Biden made the announcement on Thursday that the US will donate 500 million doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines to 92 low and middle-income countries around the world.

The announcement has come a day before the G-7 summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom.

The United States has set a pace for other wealthiest countries who are members of the G-7 to also follow the suit.

KDRTV has established that the does will be delivered to the nations through the US COVAX, which is the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism.

The United Nations through World Health Organization (WHO) had expressed their concerns about the lack of capacities by the poor nations to vaccinate their citizens.

WHO had urged the rich democracies to consider donating Covid-19 to the poor nations.

KDRTV established that the US initially promised $2 billion for COVAX but has since redirected the money to help pay for the 500 million doses.

The International humanitarian organizations have applauded the move saying that the move by the US shows that it is not selfish.

It is not clear that other members of the G-7 will also follow the suit.

President Biden made the announcement a few minutes before he was expected to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Thursday.

The meeting is of a global concern following the disagreement the leaders had had in the past for instance about the Brexit and the United Kingdom`s move to leave European Union which the Biden administration had opposed.

 

 

 

