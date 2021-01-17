Irungu Kang’ata Now Advocates for William Ruto Presidency

(KDRTV) – Embattled Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata has now come out to advocate for DP William Ruto’s Presidency.

Kang’ata who has been on the spotlight over a controversial letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he was a founding member of ‘Tanga Tanga’, the Jubilee faction that identifies with Ruto.

“I was since 2013 Deputy President William Ruto’s chief marketer in Mt Kenya. I was a founder member of Tangatanga,” Kang’ata said in an interview with Nation.

The Senate Majority Whip further revealed that Mt Kenya region will vote for a candidate who advocates for the region’s economic needs, especially in the farming sector.