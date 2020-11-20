Is DP William Ruto in Dubai?

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s whereabouts have become a huge discussion on social media with speculation that he could be out of the country.

Robert Alai is a reputable blogger with a verified Twitter account. Unfortunately, he is among the people peddling rumors that the DP is sick and could be out of the country for treatment. Despite the differences he has with the DP, Alai should know that he owes his huge following the truth.

Several pictures have been shared on social media, showing that the DP is in Dubai. Some of the pictures are false while others do not necessarily confirm if Ruto is indeed in Dubai or not.

There is also another picture showing the DP with an unidentified guy. The photo is original but Kdrtv has been unable to independently verify if it was taken from Dubai.

Mama Rachel Ruto’s Birthday

Mama Rachel Ruto turned 52 today. However, the DP has not sent her a happy birthday message like he normally does.

Last year, Ruto celebrated his wife of 28 years as the greatest gift in his life.

“Happy Birthday my lovely wife, best friend, confidant, and companion, Mama Rachel. You are the greatest gift of my life, my peerless supporter, and a distinguished mother to our lovely children. I am proud of you,” the DP said in a message shared on social media.

But Ruto’s social media pages have been unusually quiet today. Could it be that the DP has taken some much needed holiday with his family? Could the DP be away celebrating his wife’s birthday?

Well, we can’t answer all the questions at the moment but what we know is that Ruto has not contracted COVID-19 like some bloggers will want you to believe.