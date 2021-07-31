Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Israel Blames Iran For Deadly Oil Tanker Attack

Isreal said that Iran is not only its problem but also a global problem after Iran`s terrorists are accused of attacking Japanese-owned oil tanker.

By

Published

A file photo shwoing the Liberian flagged oil tanker Mercer Street off Cape Town South Africa
A file photo shwoing the Liberian flagged oil tanker Mercer Street off Cape Town South Africa

KDRTV NEWS: Israel is now accusing Iran of being the mastermind behind the deadly oil tanker attack that led to two crew deaths.

Local media reported that the two crews included a British national and a Romanian citizen.

The Israeli company belonging to Eyal Ofer confirmed that it was working to determine the cause of the incident.

READ ALSO: Somalia Bomb: At Least Footballers Killed, 10 Others Injured

However, the Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Friday was bold to blame “Iranian” terrorism.”

“Iran is not just an Israeli problem,” Mr Lapid said in a statement, adding: “The world must not be silent.”

Even though Israel has blamed Iran over the attack, the attack details on the Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned tanker remain unclear.

However, the world is yet to receive any comment from Iran despite being linked to the oil tanker attack.

The incident is proof that tensions are escalating in the region, and some reports suggest that a drone was used during the attack.

At the same time, through its spokesperson, the UK said that it was trying to find facts urgently.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of a British national who has died following an incident on a tanker off the coast of Oman,” the statement said.

It added that vessels:

“must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law”.

Zodiac Maritime announced the two deaths with profound sadness and said that no other injuries were reported.

READ ALSO: German Chemical Park Explosion: One Dead, Four Missing As Explosion Hits Leverkusen

The company also clarified that the vessel was sailing under the control of her crew and headed to a safer location with a US naval escort.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest  Kenya and International News. Could you bookmark our site? Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019