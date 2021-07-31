Israel Blames Iran For Deadly Oil Tanker Attack

KDRTV NEWS: Israel is now accusing Iran of being the mastermind behind the deadly oil tanker attack that led to two crew deaths.

Local media reported that the two crews included a British national and a Romanian citizen.

The Israeli company belonging to Eyal Ofer confirmed that it was working to determine the cause of the incident.

However, the Israel Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Friday was bold to blame “Iranian” terrorism.”

“Iran is not just an Israeli problem,” Mr Lapid said in a statement, adding: “The world must not be silent.”

Even though Israel has blamed Iran over the attack, the attack details on the Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned tanker remain unclear.

However, the world is yet to receive any comment from Iran despite being linked to the oil tanker attack.

The incident is proof that tensions are escalating in the region, and some reports suggest that a drone was used during the attack.

At the same time, through its spokesperson, the UK said that it was trying to find facts urgently.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of a British national who has died following an incident on a tanker off the coast of Oman,” the statement said.

It added that vessels:

“must be allowed to navigate freely in accordance with international law”.

Zodiac Maritime announced the two deaths with profound sadness and said that no other injuries were reported.

The company also clarified that the vessel was sailing under the control of her crew and headed to a safer location with a US naval escort.