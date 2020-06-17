Jubilee Axe Falls on Cate Waruguru Despite Being Sanitized at Capitol Hill

(KDRTV) – Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru has been discharged as the Vice-Chair of the National Assembly Members Service and Facilities Committee.

A letter from Jubilee Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali informed the speaker of the unexpected changes.

“This is to inform you that the Majority Party hereby discharges Catherine Waruguru from the membership of the departmental committee on members services and facilities,” the letter reads in part.

Once an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, Waiguru was last week pictured at ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Capitol Hill Office. She later pledged her loyalty to the former Prime Minister and President Uhuru Kenyatta. She has been preaching the handshake gospel since then.

Hosted Laikipia County MP Catherine Waruguru, who was accompanied by Minority Whip @JunetMohamed. We held a discussion on critical national issues including constitutional reforms and national unity. pic.twitter.com/WOmlBWgGKV — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 9, 2020

Political analysts said the controversial first time MP had run to Raila to be sanitized and save herself from the Jubilee purge targeted at Tanga Tanga MPs in both houses.

Unfortunately, it seems it was too little too late as the Party had already made a decision to dewhip the youthful MP.

Read Also: Do you want my nudes before you can help? Susan Kihika to CS Kobia

Waruguru has recently criticized the DP, accusing him of being unforgiving and not fit to lead this country as President. In an interview with Daily Nation over the weekend, she said that Ruto should emulate ODM leader Raila Odinga who forgave former President Daniel Arap Moi and his predecessor Mwai Kibaki. Moi put Raila in jail while Kibaki stole his win in 2007.