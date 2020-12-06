Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Junet Mohammed Crowned Somali Elder in Mandera

Avatar

By

Published

Eodw3DjXUAI4doD
Junet Mohammed crowned as Somali elder

(KDRTV) – Suna East MP Junet Mohammed was installed as a Somali elder at a ceremony in Mandera.

Junet was in the North-Eastern region to popularise the BBI report. The elders had other plans and installed him as one of the most senior Muslim leaders.

“A very proud moment for me,” the lawmaker captioned photos showing his coronation. Governors Ali Korane (Garissa) and Ali Roba (Mandera) were among the leaders present at the event.

Lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi, congratulated Junet for his elevation into a Kabeer.

Read Also: This man Junet Mohammed – Ruto’s Greatest Nightmare

As the National Assembly Minority Whip, Junet is the senior-most Somali MP in Parliament following the demotion of Aden Duale (Garissa) from the position of Majority Leader in June. The elevation means Junet is the de-facto political spokesperson of the Somali Community.

The lawmaker’s star continues to shine since being elected to parliament in 2013. Junet is regarded as a member of ODM leader Raila Odinga’s inner circle. He was the only politician who accompanied baba to Harambee house for the famous March 9, 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Read Also: Junet Dares William Ruto to Resign and Make Himself President

Currently, Junet is the co-chair of the BBI secretariat, and he is tasked with delivering the much-touted referendum. It seems he is already delivering, having successfully overseen the collection of five million signatures this week.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

EoPYxCIW8AAGUeD EoPYxCIW8AAGUeD

News

Shock as Raila Odinga Claims BBI Will Make University Education Free

(KDRTV) – ODM leader Raila Odinga has raised serious integrity questions after he told a crowd in Murang’a that the BBI report will ensure...

2 days ago
Eoe6BysXUAUhdAf Eoe6BysXUAUhdAf

News

Kipkirui’s Bullet Header Sends Gor Mahia Past Stubborn APR

(KDRTV) – Gor Mahia scored two injury-time goals to storm to the next round of the CAF Champions League with a 3-1 victory over...

15 hours ago
Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed

News

Biden Ask Americans To Wear Mask For ‘Only’ 100 Days

The US president-elect Joe Biden has the American to wear a mask for only 100 years after being sworn in in the office.

2 days ago
KabuaChai MP James Lusweti Dies In Hospital KabuaChai MP James Lusweti Dies In Hospital

News

Kabuchai MP James Lusweti Dies In Hospital

KDRTV has confirmed that the Kabuchai Member of Parliament (MP) James Lusweti has passed on.  The Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula revealed the sad news...

2 days ago