KCPE, KCSE Set for April 2021

(KDRTV) – The 2020 national exams will have to be done in April 2021 if the government succeeds in its plans to reopen schools by September this year, Education CS George Magoha has said.

Magoha appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee on COVID-19 on Thursday where questions about the National exams dominated the meeting.

“In terms of the examination timetable, for now, we are hoping, after we consulted the parents, that the latest we can do the exams and still escape is April. Beyond April, we must declare what I don’t want to say here,” he said.

The CS further revealed that Kenyans will in the next two weeks know if schools can reopen in September as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Schools have been closed since March as one of the measures to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19.

There has been a concern among parents and education stakeholders over the long periods that children have been left at home. On Wednesday, the Machakos children’s office raised an alarm with revelations that 4,000 underage pregnancies have been reported since the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, a section of parents have reservations over sending their children back to school at a time when the COVID-19 cases in the country are skyrocketing. Kenya reported 184 new cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day report ever recorded.

In normal school calendars, national exams are always done between October and November.