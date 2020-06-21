Kenya Records The Highest Number Covid-19 Infections At 260

(KDRTV)-Kenya has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 new cases in a day after 260 more people contracted the novel coronavirus

According to the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe`s statement, Sunday marks the 100th day since the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya is 4,738

“It is evident that COVID-19 will be with us longer and it will stretch our healthcare system, it is our personal responsibility to ensure we observe the containment measures to fight the disease,” he said.

Among the 260 new patients, 254 are Kenyans while the remaining are foreigners and the latest cases were confirmed after 3,651 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

Kenya so far has tested a total of 140, 012 samples

Among the new COVID-19 patients, the youngest is 7 months and the oldest is 90 years old

The new figures were distributed as follows:

Nairobi- 157 Mombasa- 42 Kwale-15 Kiambu-14 Machakos-9 Kajiado-7 Migori-3 Nakuru-3 Busia-3 Homabay-2 Kilifi-1 Kisumu-1 Kakamega-1 Laikipia-1

According to the new figures released by the ministry health two more patients died in the last 24 hours raising the number of fatalities to 123

At the same, 21 have been discharged from various health facilities after recovering from the respiratory disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,607

The Ministry of health also reported that by next week each county will have at least 300 isolation beds

“Our systems are now much better, but we are still learning. COVID-19 has badly impacted our economy including loss of jobs. But the government has made much effort to contain it,” he said.

Mr. Kagwe also revealed that COVID-19 has affected the mental health of several people by causing anxiety after the government imposed health guidelines such as those restricting social gathering etc.