LSK Moves To Court To Sue President Uhuru Kenyatta

(KDRTV)-The Law Society Of Kenya (LSK) has moved to court to sue President Uhuru Kenyatta after he issued an order that would see Judiciary, commissions and independent offices put under ministries and government departments

Reports have it that lawyers Manwa Hosea and Arnold Ochieng reiterated that the president`s order was unconstitutional

According to their arguments, the executive cannot assign functions to other arms and independent commissions

The LSK further stated that the order contradicts the principles of the doctrine of separation of powers, democracy and independence of constitutional offices

Read also: Three Nairobi County Cops Contracts Coronavirus

“Where the law exhaustively provides for the jurisdiction of a body or an authority, it must operate within the limits of the law and ought not to expand its jurisdiction through administrative crafts or innovation,” LSK stated.

The LSK now wants the High court to stop the executive from implementing the president`s order

The LSK further stated that the president`s order breached the independence of Judiciary, commissions and independent offices

According to the LSK`s petition, the Attorney General and the Head of Public service Joseph Kinyua have been rendered the correspondent in the case.

Read also: Governors Book ICU Beds in Private Hospitals after State House Visit

If the president`s order is something to go by then the institutions that are likely to be affected include National Police Service, Parliamentary Service Commission, Teachers Service Commission, National Land Commission, The Judiciary, Public Service Commission, the Office of Director of Public Prosecution and the Office of the Controller of Budget among others