Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kindiki To Make His Official Announcement Today At 5pm

By

Published

images 9 2
Kithure Kindiki

Earlier on, Kithure Kindiki became one of the most suitable running mate in the Kenya Kwanza coalition. This is after a number of Kenya Kwanza law makers voted for for him. Unfortunately, the position was awarded to Rigathi Gachagua. However, this did not go well with people of Tharaka Nithi.

Tharaka Nithi residents took their plight to the streets citing that they will decamp Kenya Kwanza and join other political coalition.

images 10 1

Kithure Kindiki

Nonetheless, Kindiki did not give out any information or any comment on it. He instead told Kenyans on his social media pages that he will make a statement today. Confirming the exact time, Kindiki has now given the exact time, 5pm.

“Following the decision taken by my Party and Coalition regarding the matter earlier today, I will make my official statement in public tomorrow, 16th May 2022. God bless Kenya and thank you,” he wrote on his Facebook page yesterday evening.

In a statement, Kindiki thanked all those who were supporting him in becoming the next deputy president should Kenya Kwanza win the elections.
However, as he is to give his official statement today at 5 pm, many people are expecting him to give positive comment that will be favourable to everyone. Going through most of comments on Facebook, Kindiki’s supporters urged him to make a good announcement that will be of benefit to everyone.

Also read Ruto Warned Against Picking Kithure Kindiki as His Running Mate

”Make a statement that will have a positive impact to the Meru community at large. Tell us what we get from the government that you want us to support. Not just some fake promises and make us forget” Oscar Mk said in a comment.

Consequently, this comes few hours after Raila  Picks Martha Karua As His Running Mate 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020