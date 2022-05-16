Kindiki To Make His Official Announcement Today At 5pm

Earlier on, Kithure Kindiki became one of the most suitable running mate in the Kenya Kwanza coalition. This is after a number of Kenya Kwanza law makers voted for for him. Unfortunately, the position was awarded to Rigathi Gachagua. However, this did not go well with people of Tharaka Nithi.

Tharaka Nithi residents took their plight to the streets citing that they will decamp Kenya Kwanza and join other political coalition.

Nonetheless, Kindiki did not give out any information or any comment on it. He instead told Kenyans on his social media pages that he will make a statement today. Confirming the exact time, Kindiki has now given the exact time, 5pm.

“Following the decision taken by my Party and Coalition regarding the matter earlier today, I will make my official statement in public tomorrow, 16th May 2022. God bless Kenya and thank you,” he wrote on his Facebook page yesterday evening.

In a statement, Kindiki thanked all those who were supporting him in becoming the next deputy president should Kenya Kwanza win the elections.

However, as he is to give his official statement today at 5 pm, many people are expecting him to give positive comment that will be favourable to everyone. Going through most of comments on Facebook, Kindiki’s supporters urged him to make a good announcement that will be of benefit to everyone.

”Make a statement that will have a positive impact to the Meru community at large. Tell us what we get from the government that you want us to support. Not just some fake promises and make us forget” Oscar Mk said in a comment.

