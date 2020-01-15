Kirinyaga County Celebrates CS Kiunjuri Ouster

(KDRTV)- The Deputy Governor of Kirinyaga County Peter Ndambiri has led the residents on glorifying President Kenyatta over the ouster of agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri

The country administration said that the efforts by the President could not have come at the right time blaming Kiunjuri of deteriorating the Agricultural sector

Ndambiri was speaking during a visit to Riandira village where locusts were reportedly sighted

Ndambiri accused the CS of playing politics instead of bestowing his efforts to enhance the agricultural sector

“We have been experiencing problems with people running around seeking leadership positions for 2022 instead of working as required, we need somebody who can help us on matters of agriculture,” Ndambiri said

The Deputy Governor said that the CS could instead be on the ground with farmers pioneering solutions for locust menace that has attacked several counties.

However, Ndambiri reiterated that the incoming CS Peter Munya would be more appropriate in ensuring that the agricultural sector is enhanced taking into consideration that agriculture is the back-bone of the Kenyan economy

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday morning in which Kiunjuri was shown the door

Critics have revealed that Kiunjuri had been courting his sacking after recent pronouncement against the much-esteemed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)