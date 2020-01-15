News
Kirinyaga County Celebrates CS Kiunjuri Ouster
(KDRTV)- The Deputy Governor of Kirinyaga County Peter Ndambiri has led the residents on glorifying President Kenyatta over the ouster of agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri
The country administration said that the efforts by the President could not have come at the right time blaming Kiunjuri of deteriorating the Agricultural sector
Read also: Full List of Cabinet Secretaries after Mwangi Kiunjuri’s Sacking
Ndambiri was speaking during a visit to Riandira village where locusts were reportedly sighted
Ndambiri accused the CS of playing politics instead of bestowing his efforts to enhance the agricultural sector
“We have been experiencing problems with people running around seeking leadership positions for 2022 instead of working as required, we need somebody who can help us on matters of agriculture,” Ndambiri said
The Deputy Governor said that the CS could instead be on the ground with farmers pioneering solutions for locust menace that has attacked several counties.
However, Ndambiri reiterated that the incoming CS Peter Munya would be more appropriate in ensuring that the agricultural sector is enhanced taking into consideration that agriculture is the back-bone of the Kenyan economy
Read also: Who is New Health CS Mutahi Kagwe?
President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday morning in which Kiunjuri was shown the door
Critics have revealed that Kiunjuri had been courting his sacking after recent pronouncement against the much-esteemed Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)
