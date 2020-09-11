Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kiunjuri Claims Uhuru and Ruto are Teaching Kenyans Bad Manners

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20200911 195254
IMG 20200911 195254

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have abandoned Kenyans, former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

According to the Service Party Leader, Uhuru and Ruto have not lived up to the pre-election pledges they made in 2013 which was that there will be no more bloodshed in Kenya.

He said the two leaders have now abandoned that and unleashed their supporters against each other. According to Kiunjuri, the current crop of politicians trading insults are behaving like they are on payroll.

Read Also: Kiunjuri Grilled for Hours

“The pledge the duo gave Kenyans was that they would bring to an end bloodshed and post-election war. Today, both of them, have deserted that position. Why?” posed the ex-Minister.

“If you look at Uhuru Kenyatta’s side, there are people waking up every day to only abuse the DP as if they are on a payroll to spew insults. If you look at DP Ruto’s corner, there are people, whom you’d think are on a payroll, with their job description being: ‘abuse Uhuru Kenyatta’. They have now gone to the extent of abusing Mama Ngina Kenyatta, ” he said.

Speaking during the funeral of his sister in law Anne Wairimu in Kieni, Nyeri County on Friday, the former Minister also dragged ODM Raila Odinga to the mix.

Read Also: Ruto Sneaked to Sudan Minutes before Kiunjuri Sacking

He said the former Prime Minister did not reprimand his allies when they insulted the President in 2017. Raila is therefore not in position to talk about respect.

Kiunjuri now wants the three leaders to apologize to Kenyans and lower the current political temperatures in the country.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

zahirjhanda zahirjhanda

Politics

Remember Him? He Was One Of The Politicians Welcoming DP Ruto In Kisii Today

(KDRTV) – One of the politicians that welcomed Ruto in Kisii today was Zahir Jhanda. He is a flamboyant businessman and politician that has...

22 hours ago
IMG 20200911 115225 IMG 20200911 115225

News

Raila Releases BBI Skiza Tunes

(KDRTV) – Raila Odinga’s ODM Party has announced that they have released a BBI Skiza Tune for Safaricom subscribers. Dubbed ‘The BBI Train’ the...

8 hours ago
IMG 20200910 213517 IMG 20200910 213517

News

Questions as Notorious Criminals are Spotted at Ruto’s Kisii Event

(KDRTV) – Questions have been raised after two individuals with questionable characters were pictured near Deputy President William Ruto during his visit to Kisii...

21 hours ago
dpp dpp

News

DPP Orders Arrest Of Garissa Governor Ali Korane Over Corruption

(KDRTV)-The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji on Thursday directed the arrest of Garissa Governor Ali Korane over embezzlement of World Bank grant...

9 hours ago