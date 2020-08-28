News
KPA boss Daniel Manduku released on 12million KSH bail [VIDEO]
(KDRTV) – Watch Former Kenya Ports Authority Director Daniel Manduku get released on 12 million KSH cash bail after allegedly embezzling 244 million KSH at the State
UPDATE: DPP Noordin Haji orders for the arrest of former KPA MD Daniel Manduku over graft allegations; KSh. 244.8M overpayment was made to a contractor for works not completed. pic.twitter.com/zmt00chsSc
— NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) August 27, 2020
Former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) boss Daniel Manduku and Works officer Juma Fadhili have been freed on Ksh. 12million cash bail each.This after they denied fraud charges in the Ksh. 244million corruption case at the authority.
— Wish Fm (@Wishfmradio) August 28, 2020
DPP was convinced that Manduku engaged in illegal procurement for the manufacture of concrete barriers in Mombasa without a procurement plan and approved budget for the financial year 2028/2019.#KomeshaUfisadi
— GoldenGirl Kenya 🇰🇪 (@Dkizzy2020) August 28, 2020
BREAKING: EX-KPA boss Daniel Manduku released on Sh12 million cash bail after denying conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office charges. pic.twitter.com/h4ln5e2V2x
— The Christian Press (@Wakaibiru) August 28, 2020
