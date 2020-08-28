Connect with us

News

KPA boss Daniel Manduku released on 12million KSH bail [VIDEO]

Avatar

Published

51 mins ago

on

By

(KDRTV) – Watch Former Kenya Ports Authority Director Daniel Manduku get released on 12 million KSH cash bail after allegedly embezzling 244 million KSH at the State

READ ALSO: Nairobi Man Exposed For Hitting On A Fellow Man Trying To Convince Him To Sleep With Him

Waititu freed after paying 15 million cash bail

 

Former Foreign Affairs Minister looses life at Nairobi hospital

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News

Subscribe and watch latests videos
Related Topics:
Advertisement