Livondo Moves To Court To Block DP Ruto From Vying For Presidency

(KDRTV)- Stanley Livondo has moved to court to block the Kenyan Deputy President from vying for the presidency in subsequent general elections.

Livondo now is compelling the Attorney General to assert that when the Articles 130 (1), 131 (1) and 148 (6)(a), when articulated together, would mean that the President and DP cannot stand for nomination as presidential candidates

“The Petitioner brings this petition for an interpretation of the provisions….of the Constitution with regards to qualifications and disqualifications of persons intending to vie as a presidential candidate,” the document seen by Citizen Digital reads.

According to Livondo, his move has been influenced by the fact that the Deputy President and the Cabinet Secretaries who do not have to go through a nomination and are appointed by the President are working as a single unit.

The petitioner cited Article 142(2) which says that the current head of state is barred from standing any nomination.

He also cited Article 148 (6) which he urges to be paraphrased to mean that the sitting Deputy President who has served for two consecutive terms should be prevented from re-eclection in the presidential seat.

“Your petitioner, therefore, prays that a declaration be issued that Article 137 (2) (b) and (3) of the Constitution be interpreted to mean that it applies to the case of the President and Deputy President reelection at the completion of their first term and to a Member of Parliament at their reelection at following general elections,” the petition reads.

Furthermore, Livondo has also sought that past Cabinet Secretaries should be obstructed from taking up any other executive role or any other national or county government seat once a new president has been sworn in.

If Livondo`s petition is something to go by, the the Deputy President William Ruto will not run for presidential seat come 2022